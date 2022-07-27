Skip to main content

Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final: Germany v France| How to Watch Chelsea Star

Germany are playing France this evening, in the second semi-final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, with the victor hoping for the very last spot versus England. 

With eight titles to their name, the Germans are the record holders and have shown their pedigree once again with a 100% winning record, but they face a talented and passionate force in the unrelenting French. 

Eve Perisset

Eve Perisset with the winning goal. 

Chelsea's new recruit ahead of the 22/23 season, Eve Perisset, sent Les Bleus into the semis with an inch-perfect penalty versus their 1-0 triumph over Netherlands last week, and has been a star who represents the new quality shining through her nations's ranks. 

The right-back will be hoping to help earn her side their first ever UEFA Women's Euro final having already gotten further than ever before by reaching the penultimate round. 

Blues goalkeeper, Ann-Katrin Berger of Germany, is not likely to feature as Eintracht's Merle Frohms, is having a stand-out campaign with zero goals conceded so far. 

Ann-Katrin Berger

Berger celebrating with her teammates after bettering Austria. 

It is a tie with clear favourites and even clearer underdogs, but with a place at Wembley Stadium on the line, it's set up to be a memorable fixture for both sides. 

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday the 27th of July, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST and kickoff at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes timed for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

