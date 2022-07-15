Women's Euros 2022: Northern Ireland v England| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

England have all but secured top spot of Group A in this year's UEFA Women's Euros and look to finish in style against Northern Ireland.

The Lionesses have racked up a nine plus goal difference after their record-breaking 8-0 result versus Norway last week.

Starting eleven versus Norway. IMAGO / PA Images

Sarina Wiegman's side tallied up five different goal scorers, with Arsenal's Beth Mead getting her first hattrick of the tournament, as Chelsea's Millie Bright once again lead her defence to a clean sheet.

The dominant centre half helped to keep out Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg, whilst Blues forward Fran Kirby provided valuable link up play for the host country's countless attacks, including two assists.

Jess Carter and Bethany England are still yet to feature for Wiegman, and could be seen in the upcoming fixture, as the Lionesses look to rest players for the big quarter-final where they'll most likely be facing Euros favourites Spain.

Bright dealing with Hegerberg. IMAGO / PA Images

Northern Ireland have taken zero points from their first two games, and with previously losing 5-0 to the same opposition only two months ago, Kenny Shiels' team won't be taking much confidence into kickoff.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday the 15th of July, with coverage starting from 7:10pm BST and kickoff at St. Mary's Stadium set for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

