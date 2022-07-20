Skip to main content

Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: England v Spain| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

England are set to face their toughest opponent of this year's UEFA Women's Euro competition, when they face the original favourites Spain, in Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Sarina Wiegman's side topped Group A without conceding a single goal along the way, all while breaking Germany's scoring record by netting 14 goals in three games. 

millie bright

Rachel Daly (left) celebrating with Millie Bright.

Chelsea's Millie Bright has been leading the defence and after securing three clean sheets, the Lionesses have looked impenetrable, with an equally foreboding attack shared by the Blue's Fran Kirby. 

The forward has contributed to four of England's goals so far this tournament, including scoring the opener against Northern Ireland last week and assisting the competition's top scorer, Arsenal's Beth Mead, in their 8-0 victory versus Norway. 

Jess Carter finally got her Euros debut in their latest match with a 15-minute cameo to see out the host's third successive win, but Bethany England is still yet to feature. 

kirby

Kirby celebrating her first goal of the tournament. 

Spain haven't had the same smooth sailing campaign, despite coming in as one of the favourites for the title, with their loss to Europe's fourth ranked best team Germany, and only conserving one clean sheet in the group stages. 

With just one point between Wednesday's teams in the same FIFA rankings, the tie is set to be a close and exciting battle with the potential victor of the tournament showcasing their ability to beat out the best. 

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday the 20th of July, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST and kickoff at Amex Stadium in Brighton set for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

