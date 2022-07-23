Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: France v Netherlands| How To Watch| Catch Chelsea Stars

France will face the reigning champions Netherlands at the New York Stadium in the last quarter-final of this year's UEFA Women's Euro, as they fight for a spot versus Germany in the penultimate round.

The French have been knocked out for three years consecutively at this point of the tournament, whilst their opposition were crowned victors in just the third time of asking, having not qualified until 2009.

Chelsea's Eve Perisset in action for France. IMAGO / Sportpix

History may not be in the home team's side, with the Dutch having already sent them out at this stage in their introductory campaign, but the squad has improved immensely since then, with Chelsea's Eve Perisset among the vital additions.

The fullback has showcased her talent and importance to her team so far this tournament, and played a role in both of France's wins and not making the starting XI in their only draw, but she is likely to make a return to the line-up on Saturday evening.

Blue supporters will be able to get a taste of what their latest recruit will be bringing to their team ahead of next season as she shares the pitch with current Chelsea defender, Aniek Nouwen

Chelsea's Aniek Nouwen giving orders. IMAGO / ANP

Nouwen has had a great start to this year's contest, having not been involved in their triumph back in 2017, and had been trusted in their opening match versus favourites Sweden and their 4-1 victory over Switzerland last week.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to start the match and will want to make an impression on her country and her club, as she fights for her position in both teams.

The tie seems to be on a knifes-edge that will either swing with France's current form, who had previously been on a 16 match winning run until their draw versus Iceland a few days ago, or with the history and tenacity of this Netherlands side.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday the 23rd of July, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST and kickoff at NY Stadium in Rotherham set for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

