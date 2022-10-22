Women's Super League: Where To Watch Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Chelsea are battling for a fourth consecutive Women's Super League title and are currently tied at the top of the table with Arsenal and Manchester United, having played one more game than both of them.

They travel to Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow with the hopes of continuing to apply that pressure on those two title challengers, whilst maintaining their 100% record since their opening day defeat versus newly promoted Liverpool.

IMAGO / PA Images

Brighton have already lost to both the Gunners and the Red Devils so far this season, and their fixture list isn't getting any lighter with Chelsea coming to town.

But with a less than solid record between these two sides, the Blues having only won two of their last five meetings, it's fair to say that it is not a guaranteed three points for Emma Hayes' squad.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 18:45pm BST, 23 October.

United States of America

Eastern time 13:45pm ET, 23 October.

Pacific time: 10:45am PT, 23 October.

Central time: 12:45pm CT, 23 October.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, as well as the Sky GO app. There will also be radio coverage from BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

For the US, viewers will need a subscription to Paramount+. There is a free seven-day trial.

Read More Chelsea Stories