Women's Super League: Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City
Chelsea Women take on Manchester City in a packed Kingsmeadow tomorrow afternoon, in what is lining up to be a thrilling face off as both sides aim to rectify their poor starts to the season.
The Blues began their title defence with a 2-1 defeat away at Liverpool last weekend, whilst the Citizens were on the losing end in Birmingham, as Aston Villa earned a surprising 4-3 victory.
Chelsea haven't lost back-to-back Women's Super League matches since 2015, when they followed up a 4-0 loss at Sunderland with a 2-1 defeat against tomorrow's opponents Man City.
Supporters won't be expecting a similar outcome this time however, as Emma Hayes' side aim to get their campaign and third consecutive title defence back on track with a victory in South West London.
City continue to reshape after a very formative transfer window which makes it the perfect time for the Blues to strike.
Read More
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 16:00pm BST, 25th September.
United States of America
Eastern time 11:00pm ET, 25th September.
Pacific time: 08:00am PT, 25th September.
Central time: 10:00am CT, 25th September.
Where to Watch / Live Stream
In the UK, the game will be televised live across multiple Sky Sports channels and the Sky Go app.
For the US, viewers will need a subscription to Paramount+ to catch the match live.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans