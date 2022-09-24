Skip to main content
Women's Super League: Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against Man City, for the UK and the USA.

Chelsea Women take on Manchester City in a packed Kingsmeadow tomorrow afternoon, in what is lining up to be a thrilling face off as both sides aim to rectify their poor starts to the season. 

The Blues began their title defence with a 2-1 defeat away at Liverpool last weekend, whilst the Citizens were on the losing end in Birmingham, as Aston Villa earned a surprising 4-3 victory.

Chelsea haven't lost back-to-back Women's Super League matches since 2015, when they followed up a 4-0 loss at Sunderland with a 2-1 defeat against tomorrow's opponents Man City.  

Chelsea Women v Manchester City

Supporters won't be expecting a similar outcome this time however, as Emma Hayes' side aim to get their campaign and third consecutive title defence back on track with a victory in South West London. 

City continue to reshape after a very formative transfer window which makes it the perfect time for the Blues to strike. 

Bethany England and Alex Greenwood
What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 16:00pm BST, 25th September.

United States of America

Eastern time 11:00pm ET, 25th September.

Pacific time: 08:00am PT, 25th September.

Central time: 10:00am CT, 25th September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live across multiple Sky Sports channels and the Sky Go app.

For the US, viewers will need a subscription to Paramount+ to catch the match live. 

