Women's Super League: Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea Women take on Manchester City in a packed Kingsmeadow tomorrow afternoon, in what is lining up to be a thrilling face off as both sides aim to rectify their poor starts to the season.

The Blues began their title defence with a 2-1 defeat away at Liverpool last weekend, whilst the Citizens were on the losing end in Birmingham, as Aston Villa earned a surprising 4-3 victory.

Chelsea haven't lost back-to-back Women's Super League matches since 2015, when they followed up a 4-0 loss at Sunderland with a 2-1 defeat against tomorrow's opponents Man City.

IMAGO / PA Images

Supporters won't be expecting a similar outcome this time however, as Emma Hayes' side aim to get their campaign and third consecutive title defence back on track with a victory in South West London.

City continue to reshape after a very formative transfer window which makes it the perfect time for the Blues to strike.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 16:00pm BST, 25th September.

United States of America

Eastern time 11:00pm ET, 25th September.

Pacific time: 08:00am PT, 25th September.

Central time: 10:00am CT, 25th September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live across multiple Sky Sports channels and the Sky Go app.

For the US, viewers will need a subscription to Paramount+ to catch the match live.

