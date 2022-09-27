Skip to main content
Women's Super League: Where To Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against West Ham United, for the UK and the USA.

Chelsea Women aim to begin a WSL winning streak following their convincing victory against Manchester City last week with another against West Ham United tomorrow evening. 

The Blues are yet to suffer a defeat at the hands of their London rivals and have  walked away with all three points in eight out of their 11 meetings with the side. 

However, with some shocking results already stealing the headlines this early into the new campaign, there's nothing off the table at Kingsmeadow. 

Bethany England v West Ham Women

Bethany England shared the scoresheet with Erin Cuthbert in the same fixture last season. 

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the table with only goal difference separating them from West Ham in sixth, and are chasing leaders Arsenal who are yet to concede a single goal. 

A strong performance is needed from Emma Hayes' side ahead of the Champions League group stage draw next week, but with the title race already well underway, a big result is much more important if they want to keep a grip on their title defence.  

Fran Kirby v West Ham

Fran Kirby with an assist the last time these two sides met at Kingsmeadow. 

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 19:05pm BST, 28th September.

United States of America

Eastern time 14:05pm ET, 28th September.

Pacific time: 11:05am PT, 28th September.

Central time: 13:05pm CT, 28th September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, BBC Sport Web and the BBC iPlayer app. 

For the US, viewers will need access to the FA Player app, which can downloaded and used for free across most devices. 

