Skip to main content

'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On Conor Gallagher And Thiago Silva

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chelsea battled to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City this afternoon, having to play  with ten men for over an hour after Conor Gallagher was sent off midway through the first half.

Thomas Tuchel, who watched from the hospitality area at Stamford Bridge due to the touchline ban he received after the Tottenham match a fortnight ago, admitted his side were on the back foot as soon as they went a man down.

"You cannot make the second challenge if you have a yellow card after 20,25 minutes."

"The challenge was a clear yellow card and gave us a huge disadvantage. There was no reason to make this decision".

Barnes

Conor Gallagher's lunge on Harvey Barnes which led to his second yellow card

The German said Chelsea were very fortunate not to have conceded late on in the match with the Blues having to deal with serious Leicester pressure as they hunted for a leveller, after Harvey Barnes pulled one back for the visitors following Raheem Sterling's brace for the home side.

"In the last 15 minutes, we were lucky once or twice not to concede an equaliser."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Once again, Thiago Silva was immense at the back for Chelsea, and Tuchel was full of praise for the Brazilian.

"Sitting deep suits him, he likes it like that while defending the box. He's maybe one of the best in the world at it. We played a back five in the second half so we didn't get caught."

Thiago Silva

Silva in action this afternoon

On his experience up in the stands: "I had a good view, a lot of support around me and I have the experience now so there is no need for a repeat of this."

The Chelsea boss will be looking forward to returning to the dugout when Chelsea travel to the South Coast on Tuesday evening to face Southampton.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Marc Cucurella v Leicester
Match Coverage

'We Were In Total Control' - Thomas Tuchel On Huge Chelsea Victory

By Melissa Edwards
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs Leicester City Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Match Report: Sterling At The Double For Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Barnes
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Barnes Pulls One Back For Leicester At Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores Again To Double Chelsea's Lead Against Leicester City

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores As Chelsea Take 1-0 Lead Against Leicester

By Owen Cummings
Conor Gallagher
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Sent Off Against Leicester City

By Owen Cummings
Thomas Tuchel v Leicester
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains What's Gone Wrong For Chelsea This Season

By Melissa Edwards