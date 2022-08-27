Chelsea battled to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City this afternoon, having to play with ten men for over an hour after Conor Gallagher was sent off midway through the first half.

Thomas Tuchel, who watched from the hospitality area at Stamford Bridge due to the touchline ban he received after the Tottenham match a fortnight ago, admitted his side were on the back foot as soon as they went a man down.

"You cannot make the second challenge if you have a yellow card after 20,25 minutes."

"The challenge was a clear yellow card and gave us a huge disadvantage. There was no reason to make this decision".

Conor Gallagher's lunge on Harvey Barnes which led to his second yellow card IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The German said Chelsea were very fortunate not to have conceded late on in the match with the Blues having to deal with serious Leicester pressure as they hunted for a leveller, after Harvey Barnes pulled one back for the visitors following Raheem Sterling's brace for the home side.

"In the last 15 minutes, we were lucky once or twice not to concede an equaliser."

Once again, Thiago Silva was immense at the back for Chelsea, and Tuchel was full of praise for the Brazilian.

"Sitting deep suits him, he likes it like that while defending the box. He's maybe one of the best in the world at it. We played a back five in the second half so we didn't get caught."

Silva in action this afternoon IMAGO / Action Plus

On his experience up in the stands: "I had a good view, a lot of support around me and I have the experience now so there is no need for a repeat of this."

The Chelsea boss will be looking forward to returning to the dugout when Chelsea travel to the South Coast on Tuesday evening to face Southampton.

