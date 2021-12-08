Zenit St Petersburg 3-3 Chelsea: Blues Claim Draw in Russia to Finish Second in Group H

Chelsea left Russia with a point as they finished second in Group H in the UEFA Champions League, with Juventus' victory over Malmo seeing the Italians top the group.

The Blues opened the scoring through Werner in the first minutes, converting a Andreas Christensen flick-on, which was harder to miss.

However, they could not hold onto their lead going into half-time as Zenit went into the break with the lead instead.

Goals from Claudinho and Serdar Azmoun saw the Russians take the lead into the break before Romelu Lukaku levelled and Werner bagged late.

However, a Magomed Ozdoev equaliser saw the Blues fall to second in the group.

Chelsea got off to the best possible start and were ahead just a minute in. Saul Niguez broke down the left and tested the goalkeeper, who saved the shot to put the ball behind for a corner.

The resulting corner saw the Blues go 1-0 up early on. Barkley's corner is flicked on by Andreas Christensen, with Werner ready to pounce on the line to convert.

Zenit began to grow into the game as Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Malcolm from a one-on-one in the 25th minute before Azmoun headed wide from a decent chance.

Chelsea should have doubled their lead after half-an-hour as Werner broke to find Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian's right-footed cross found Mason Mount at the far post but his shot was saved.

However, Zenit pinned the Blues back just moments later through Claudinho.

The Brazilian was picked out by Douglas Santos and converts through a diving header.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Zenit took the lead going into half-time with Azmoun breaking before rounding Kepa to pass into an open net.

Azmoun could have doubled his goal tally with seconds to go in the half as Malcolm picked him out on his left-foot, but Kepa was on hand to pull of a fantastic save.

The second-half saw Chelsea searching for a goal but still looking less than impressive.

In a fairly uneventful start to the second-half, Chelsea equalised on the hour mark.

Werner played a fantastic one-two with Mount before passing along goal to Lukaku, who took a touch and passed into an open net.

IMAGO / Russian Look

70 minutes in and Chelsea had Kepa to thank for keeping them in the lead, diving low to pull off a wonderful save and keep the Blues level.

Chelsea added a late goal as the Blues thought they topped the group. Werner bagged his brace with five minutes to go, turning inside the box to fire his side into the lead and top of Group H.

However, it was not to be as Ozdoev fired Zenit level late into added time to send Chelsea home disappointed, finishing second in the group as Juventus triumphed over Malmo.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube