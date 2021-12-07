Skip to main content
Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in matchday six of Group H in the Champions League at the Gazprom Arena on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side won the reverse tie back in September in the opening matchday with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 69th minute.

The European champions have already qualified for the knockouts but will be aiming for all three points as they eye top spot.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Zenit St Petersburg versus Chelsea on Wednesday 8 December:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:45 EST

Pacific time: 09:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDN.

