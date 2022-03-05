Skip to main content
'Ziyech Should Have Started' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Burnley

Chelsea fans have taken to social media and reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Tuchel has made several changes to his heavily rotated side that beat Luton Town in the FA Cup in midweek.

Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Kenedy, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Read More

Trevoh Chalobah returns to Premier League action, having impressed in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. Thiago Silva returns to the line-up too, having missed out against Luton in midweek.

Jorginho keeps his place in midfield, partnering N'Golo Kante whilst Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz return in the forward line.

Midweek goalscorers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner drop to the bench, whilst Saul Niguez, who also netted, keep his place but as a wing-back.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

