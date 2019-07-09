Skip to main content
login
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage
Features/Opinions
About Us
Communications
SI.com
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Privacy Settings
November 13, 2021
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage
Features/Opinions
SI.COM
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage
Features/Opinions
SI.COM
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Absolute Chelsea
News
News
News
Mason Mount Set for Early Chelsea Return After Gareth Southgate Makes England Admission
By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
News
International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Saturday 13 November
By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
News
'I Want to be The Best I Can be' - Ethan Ampadu Speaks on His Chelsea Future
By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
News
Christian Pulisic Nets on USMNT Return vs Mexico Following Ankle Injury
By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
News
Jorginho's Agent Delivers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Napoli Return Links
By Nick Emms
18 hours ago
News
Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Want to Renew Contract
By Matt Debono
18 hours ago
News
Revealed: The Reason Why Antonio Rudiger Has Returned to Chelsea Early From Germany Duty
By Nick Emms
19 hours ago
News
Report: Thomas Tuchel Learns Chelsea Transfer Budget Amid Kounde & Rice Links
By Matt Debono
20 hours ago
News
Report: Chelsea Set to Have £241M War Chest to Splash in Transfer Window
By Matt Debono
22 hours ago
News
Report: Rangers Consider Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard as 'Top Contender' to Replace Steven Gerrard
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Rejects Norwich Job to Replace Daniel Farke
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
Reece James Claims Chelsea Goal of the Month Award for October
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Boost After Germany Suspension
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
Kai Havertz Hands Chelsea Concern After Germany Injury Ahead of Leicester City Clash
By Matt Debono
Nov 12, 2021
News
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Provides Fitness Update Ahead of Leicester City Clash
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
Official: Thomas Tuchel wins October Premier League Manager of the Month
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Friday 12 November
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
Thiago Silva's Brazil Confirm 2022 World Cup Place Following Colombia Victory
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Hits Back at Thomas Tuchel Over Christian Pulisic Comments
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
Christian Pulisic Will Not Start For USMNT vs Mexico, Confirms Gregg Berhalter
By Nick Emms
Nov 12, 2021
News
'The Best' - Ben Chilwell's Two Word Reece James Admission
By Nick Emms
Nov 11, 2021
News
Ethan Ampadu Makes Gareth Bale Admission Ahead of International Duty
By Nick Emms
Nov 11, 2021
News
Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu Discusses Venezia Loan Move
By Nick Emms
Nov 11, 2021
News
Report: Frank Lampard Plans to Snatch Joe Edwards From Chelsea Ahead of Norwich City Appointment
By Nick Emms
Nov 11, 2021
Loading…
See More
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE