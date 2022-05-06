The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium which is expected to finalise the takeover of Chelsea is in 'advanced negotiations' over a special set of conditions to ensure the club's financial stability post-Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

After being named the preferred bidder and completing the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test, the Boehly-fronted group are set to be taken to the Government for approval ahead of a licence change to allow for a takeover, which is set to be worth in excess of £4 billion.

Assurances have been requested and given to Chelsea throughout the process to ensure the club is safeguarded once Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign comes to an end after he put the club up for sale on March 2.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Boehly could sign the first contracts on Friday to move one step closer to taking the keys at Stamford Bridge, and it has now been revealed by Sky News that they are in 'advanced negotiations' regarding 'anti-Glazer' conditions that are designed to protect the club financially.

The conditions are as follows:

Barring them from paying dividends or management fees until 2032.

Prohibiting sale of any shares in the club for 10 years.

Agreeing to strict limits on the level of debt that they could take on.

So far, the Boehly group have agreed to all of the assurances set by the Blues, including the £1 billion investment into the stadium, academy and women's team.

A binding agreement could be signed on Friday, but may be delayed by several days, with the takeover now imminent.

The £2.5 billion purchase price of the club is also set to be funded entirely in equity, per the report, as Abramovich, Chelsea and co look to do all they can to give the club the best possible chance of staying as one of Europe's top clubs once the Russian-born departs.

