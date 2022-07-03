Skip to main content

‘Delighted to Be Back’ - Callum Hudson-Odoi on Returning to Pre-season Training

Callum Hudson-Odoi was amongst the first batch of players to return to Cobham for pre-season training.

The 21-year-old only featured 15 times for Thomas Tuchel's side in the Premier League last year.

However, he did pick up an achilles injury at the beginning of March which kept him out until the end of April.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

After that, he never really broke back into the first team again as he wasn't fully fit and back to his best.

Speaking to the Chelsea media staff after a first successful pre-season training session, the England international explained how hard he has been working to get back to 100% fitness.

“It was an amazing feeling. I’ve been working as hard as possible to come back to train with the team and play games.

“It’s been frustrating to be out and watching everyone train, play games and enjoy themselves, so I’m delighted to be back.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
"For myself, I wanted to push myself to the max every time whether it’s on the pitch or off the pitch, trying to give my max.

“We did a lot of gym work off the pitch to get a bit bigger and stronger, to try to be more muscular. But at the same time, on the pitch it’s been working hard doing individual sessions.

“It feels great to be back, it’s amazing.”

