Edouard Mendy Returns to Chelsea Training Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to train with his side in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Club World Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Senegalese keeper was away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations for the bulk of January and the beginning of February where he helped his nation win the competition.

In his absence, substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been between the sticks for the European champions and the Spaniard has impressed many with his performances.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

As per the official Chelsea website, Mendy has returned to train with his team following his international win with Senegal last weekend.

The club confirmed that Mendy trained in a separate session with fellow keepers Marcus Bettinelli and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Since his return to training, substitute goalkeeper Kepa's place in the starting line-up ahead of Saturday's final is now in question.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It remains to be seen as to who will start, but Mateo Kovacic is not worried about the selection headache as he praised both goalkeepers.

"Kepa showed again that he is a world class goalkeeper like always. We have two of them... three of them with Marcus. We are very lucky," he said.

Kepa produced a series of fantastic saves in the semi-final to keep the score at 1-0 to Chelsea, seeing his side make the Club World Cup final for the second time.

Whoever starts in goal will no doubt perform when required as Chelsea search for their first Club World Cup trophy.

