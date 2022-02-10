Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Edouard Mendy Returns to Chelsea Training Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to train with his side in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Club World Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Senegalese keeper was away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations for the bulk of January and the beginning of February where he helped his nation win the competition.

In his absence, substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been between the sticks for the European champions and the Spaniard has impressed many with his performances.

imago1009634632h

As per the official Chelsea website, Mendy has returned to train with his team following his international win with Senegal last weekend.

The club confirmed that Mendy trained in a separate session with fellow keepers Marcus Bettinelli and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Read More

Since his return to training, substitute goalkeeper Kepa's place in the starting line-up ahead of Saturday's final is now in question.

imago1007582880h

It remains to be seen as to who will start, but Mateo Kovacic is not worried about the selection headache as he praised both goalkeepers.

"Kepa showed again that he is a world class goalkeeper like always. We have two of them... three of them with Marcus. We are very lucky," he said.

Kepa produced a series of fantastic saves in the semi-final to keep the score at 1-0 to Chelsea, seeing his side make the Club World Cup final for the second time.

Whoever starts in goal will no doubt perform when required as Chelsea search for their first Club World Cup trophy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008938281h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Returns to Chelsea Training Ahead of Club World Cup Final

42 seconds ago
imago1009569617h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'No Rush' to Sell Kepa Arrizabalaga After Impressive Club World Cup Performances

30 minutes ago
imago1009564774h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open to Offers for Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

1 hour ago
imago1008815810h
News

Reece James Provides Injury Update for Chelsea Fans as He Eyes Up Return to Action

1 hour ago
imago1009564774h
News

'We're Very Happy' - Kepa Reflects on Reaching Final of Club World Cup With Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1006751991h (1)
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Reveals the Challenge Chelsea Face in Club World Cup Without Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago1009585779h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Rudiger Not Yet Made Final Decision on Chelsea Contract Extension Proposal

3 hours ago
imago1009394911h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Not an Option' for Bayern Munich Amid Chelsea Contract Decision

3 hours ago