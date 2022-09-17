' He Is Very Valuable To Us' - Bayer Leverkusen Manager Gerardo Seoane On Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks to be enjoying his time in Germany after completing a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The youngster decided to leave Chelsea in search of regular game-time which was not promised at the London club whilst not featured in any of Chelsea's opening games of the Premier League season despite being on the bench.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

The 21-year-old joined the likes of Levi Colwill, Ethan Ampadu, Harvey Vale and many other Blue's youngsters who have been sent out on loan this season.

In a recent interview with the German media, Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane spoke on Hudson-Odoi's move to his new club.

“Hudson-Odoi helps us with his technique & agility, also that he can change his position during the game. That is very valuable for us as a team."

After spending a good part of last season out injured, Hudson-Odoi has looked to come back strong this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Before his loan move, Hudson-Odoi was one of the first players back at Chelsea to start pre-season training as he looked to get back to full fitness ahead of the new season.

Since his move out to Germany, Hudson-Odoi has become a regular on Seoane's side, already making a Champions League appearance against Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge.

Bayer Leverkusen currently sits 15th in the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw against Bremen earlier today and a poor start to the season.

