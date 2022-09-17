Skip to main content
' He Is Very Valuable To Us' - Bayer Leverkusen Manager Gerardo Seoane On Callum Hudson-Odoi

IMAGO / Eibner

' He Is Very Valuable To Us' - Bayer Leverkusen Manager Gerardo Seoane On Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi seems to of impressed his new manager after his loan move to Germany.

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks to be enjoying his time in Germany after completing a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. 

The youngster decided to leave Chelsea in search of regular game-time which was not promised at the London club whilst not featured in any of Chelsea's opening games of the Premier League season despite being on the bench. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The 21-year-old joined the likes of Levi Colwill, Ethan Ampadu, Harvey Vale and many other Blue's youngsters who have been sent out on loan this season. 

In a recent interview with the German media, Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane spoke on Hudson-Odoi's move to his new club. 

Hudson-Odoi helps us with his technique & agility, also that he can change his position during the game. That is very valuable for us as a team."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After spending a good part of last season out injured, Hudson-Odoi has looked to come back strong this season. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Before his loan move, Hudson-Odoi was one of the first players back at Chelsea to start pre-season training as he looked to get back to full fitness ahead of the new season. 

Since his move out to Germany, Hudson-Odoi has become a regular on Seoane's side, already making a Champions League appearance against Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge.

Bayer Leverkusen currently sits 15th in the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw against Bremen earlier today and a poor start to the season.

Read More Chelsea Stories

N'Golo Kante
News

Fabrizio Romano Believes Chelsea Is In Real Danger Of Losing N'Golo Kante

By Connor Dossi-White
Christie Murray and Adelina Engman
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea Women Face Liverpool In WSL Opener

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell
News

'Very Excited For The World Cup' - Ben Chiwell On Receiving England Call Up

By Connor Dossi-White
UEFA Nations League
News

Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League

By Connor Dossi-White
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Bid For Rafael Leao

By Stephen Smith
Reece James and Mason Mount
News

International Player Profiles: England Squad Announced With Four Blues Selected

By Luka Foley
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reflects On The Start To A New Chelsea Era

By Melissa Edwards
Ji So Yun and Yui Hasegawa
News

Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced

By Melissa Edwards