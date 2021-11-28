'It's Not Easy For Him' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision To Play Timo Werner Against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to play Timo Werner as his side's leading striker against Manchester United.

The Blues hosted the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, but, despite their heavy dominance, were held to a 1-1 draw.

Goals came from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho as both teams left west London with a point from the game.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Speaking after the game, Tuchel explained his reasoning for opting for Werner in his starting 11, as well as defending his striker.

"He hasn't played for a long time so can we expect him at his peak?" Tuchel asked, as quoted by football.london. "No. So it's what we expect.

"He's looked sharp in training, scored many goals in training, so that is why I went with my guy and put him on the pitch.

It was a decision of Timo because he looked sharp and had the goal against Juventus.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"So we thought maybe he could be the big threat in the middle. It's not easy for him today."

Tuchel went on to defend left-back Marcos Alonso for his form, considering he had been out of the starting 11 for so long.

"Marcos did not play for a long time, he was tired," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

Alonso hadn't started a Premier League game since 25 September due to the lightening form Ben Chilwell has been in recently.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube