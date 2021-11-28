Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'It's Not Easy For Him' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision To Play Timo Werner Against Manchester United

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to play Timo Werner as his side's leading striker against Manchester United.

The Blues hosted the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, but, despite their heavy dominance, were held to a 1-1 draw.

Goals came from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho as both teams left west London with a point from the game.

imago1008331379h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel explained his reasoning for opting for Werner in his starting 11, as well as defending his striker.

"He hasn't played for a long time so can we expect him at his peak?" Tuchel asked, as quoted by football.london. "No. So it's what we expect.

"He's looked sharp in training, scored many goals in training, so that is why I went with my guy and put him on the pitch.

It was a decision of Timo because he looked sharp and had the goal against Juventus.

Read More

imago1008330645h

"So we thought maybe he could be the big threat in the middle. It's not easy for him today."

Tuchel went on to defend left-back Marcos Alonso for his form, considering he had been out of the starting 11 for so long.

"Marcos did not play for a long time, he was tired," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

Alonso hadn't started a Premier League game since 25 September due to the lightening form Ben Chilwell has been in recently.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008331379h
News

'It's Not Easy For Him' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision To Play Timo Werner Against Manchester United

53 seconds ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea's Draw With Manchester United Was 'Two Points Dropped'

30 minutes ago
imago1008328816h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Jorginho's Performance for Chelsea vs Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Disucusses Importance of Chelsea Finding First Goal After Manchester United Disappointment

1 hour ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Revelation Over Chelsea Shape Against Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1007747695h
News

'He Was Tired' - Tuchel Blames Lack of Game Time for Alonso Performance Against Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains His Late Chelsea Substitutions Against Manchester United

3 hours ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Happy With 'Brave And Courageous' Chelsea Performance Against Manchester United

3 hours ago