Jorginho Discusses Chelsea's Trophy Ambitions After Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on what Chelsea wish to acheive this season after the Italian finished third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi were the only two players finishing higher than the 29-year-old, who had a fantastic campaign for both club and country last season.

Speaking after the award ceremony via Chelsea's official club website, Jorginho encouraged his team to keep working hard as the Blues eye up more silverware this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup in the early stages of the season and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and are qualified for the Champions League group stages.

When asked about his emotions finishing third in the Ballon d'Or, Jorignho credited his teammates before encouraging his fellow professional's to keep going and add more trophies this season.

"I think so but again, especially in my position, I will not be able to achieve this without the work of the whole team," he said. "So this well-deserved because of the work of the team that we did all together, because if it was just me then that would not have happened.

"Now we have a lot to play for, which keeps us working hard to try to win trophies, because they are what this club is about."

Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Manchester City and travel to Watford on Wednesday night as they look to keep up their fine form.

