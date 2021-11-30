Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Jorginho Discusses Chelsea's Trophy Ambitions After Ballon d'Or Awards

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on what Chelsea wish to acheive this season after the Italian finished third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi were the only two players finishing higher than the 29-year-old, who had a fantastic campaign for both club and country last season.

Speaking after the award ceremony via Chelsea's official club website, Jorginho encouraged his team to keep working hard as the Blues eye up more silverware this season.

imago1008133241h

Thomas Tuchel's side have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup in the early stages of the season and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and are qualified for the Champions League group stages.

When asked about his emotions finishing third in the Ballon d'Or, Jorignho credited his teammates before encouraging his fellow professional's to keep going and add more trophies this season.

Read More

imago1008213201h

"I think so but again, especially in my position, I will not be able to achieve this without the work of the whole team," he said. "So this well-deserved because of the work of the team that we did all together, because if it was just me then that would not have happened.

"Now we have a lot to play for, which keeps us working hard to try to win trophies, because they are what this club is about."

Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Manchester City and travel to Watford on Wednesday night as they look to keep up their fine form.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008116225h
News

Jorginho Discusses Chelsea's Trophy Ambitions After Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony

just now
imago1008300762h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Showing 'Enormous Interest' in Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

35 minutes ago
imago1008119078h
News

Edouard Mendy Hails 'Incredible Achievement' After Finishing Runner-Up for Yashin Trophy Award

1 hour ago
imago1008118828h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Being Crowned 2021 Club of the Year

1 hour ago
imago1008133241h
News

Jorginho Delivers Verdict on Third Place Finish at 2021 Ballon d'Or

2 hours ago
imago1008213160h
News

'We Wanted More' - Loftus-Cheek Voices Chelsea Frustration At Manchester United Draw

14 hours ago
imago1008344961h
News

'The Future of This Club' - Thiago Silva Praises The Rise of Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah

14 hours ago
imago1008121562h (3)
News

Revealed: Impressive Mason Mount Statistic in 2021/22 Premier League Campaign

15 hours ago