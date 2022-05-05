Skip to main content

Chelsea Latest: N'Golo Kante & Mason Mount's Futures Prioritised Post-Takeover as Marcos Alonso Spain Return Likely

Chelsea are set to prioritise the futures of N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount when the takeover of the club is completed, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently unable to conduct any player activity, which includes renewals, and as a result have already lost Antonio Rudiger this summer, likely to be to Real Madrid. 

Chelsea were planning to open talks with Mount over his contract that currently runs until 2024, while Kante's future is hoped to be decided this summer with the expiry date at the end of next season.

imago1008894696h

Jorginho is in a similar to Kante and Tuchel has already previously admitted he wants both of their futures sorted this summer to avoid the midfield duo going into the final year of their deals without clarity. 

While Marcos Alonso has been linked with a return to Spain but will wait for the new owners to arrive in west London before making a decision amid interest from Barcelona.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now as per Fabrizio Romano in his latest column, an update has been provided on Alonso, Kante and Mount. 

imago1002671670h

Mount and Kante's contract is a priority for Chelsea when the takeover is formally wrapped up. While it's said for Alonso, that he has a 'good chance of returning to Spain' this summer.

Should Alonso leave, Tuchel will have Ben Chilwell and potentially Emerson Palmieri available as the senior left-backs.

The Chelsea head coach could opt to dive into the transfer market if Emerson leaves the club this summer, but they need to get the takeover sorted before any decisions on incomings and outgoings are discussed. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010925150h
News

Roman Abramovich Denies False Claims of Asking for £1.6BN Chelsea Loan to be Repaid

By Matt Debono50 minutes ago
Screenshot 2022-05-05 at 16.59.38
News

Chelsea Release 'Perfect' Thomas Tuchel & Emma Hayes Photo of Managerial Duo

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010235569h
News

Liverpool's Elliott Discusses Havertz Altercation in Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011751802h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Gvardiol Competition as Spurs Enter Transfer Race

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011113884h (1)
News

Chelsea Supporters Trust Release Statement Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS Meeting

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011305893h
News

Todd Boehly 'Very Close' to Completion of Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011113884h (1)
News

Ownership of Camberley 'Unclear' as Broughton's Chelsea Bid Wanted Abramovich Loan Assurances

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010932031h
News

Chelsea to Complete Sale By Allowing Government to 'Hold' £1.6BN Abramovich Loan

By Nick Emms5 hours ago