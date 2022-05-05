Chelsea are set to prioritise the futures of N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount when the takeover of the club is completed, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently unable to conduct any player activity, which includes renewals, and as a result have already lost Antonio Rudiger this summer, likely to be to Real Madrid.

Chelsea were planning to open talks with Mount over his contract that currently runs until 2024, while Kante's future is hoped to be decided this summer with the expiry date at the end of next season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jorginho is in a similar to Kante and Tuchel has already previously admitted he wants both of their futures sorted this summer to avoid the midfield duo going into the final year of their deals without clarity.

While Marcos Alonso has been linked with a return to Spain but will wait for the new owners to arrive in west London before making a decision amid interest from Barcelona.

Now as per Fabrizio Romano in his latest column, an update has been provided on Alonso, Kante and Mount.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mount and Kante's contract is a priority for Chelsea when the takeover is formally wrapped up. While it's said for Alonso, that he has a 'good chance of returning to Spain' this summer.

Should Alonso leave, Tuchel will have Ben Chilwell and potentially Emerson Palmieri available as the senior left-backs.

The Chelsea head coach could opt to dive into the transfer market if Emerson leaves the club this summer, but they need to get the takeover sorted before any decisions on incomings and outgoings are discussed.

