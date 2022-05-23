Skip to main content

Mason Mount: Chelsea On The Brink of Greatness

Mason Mount believes Chelsea are on the brink of greatness however knows they need to improve on their consistency for their full potential to be realised.

The 23-year-old ended the 2021/22 season with 29 goal contributions - 13 goals and 16 assists - after Chelsea clinched Super Cup and Club World Cup glory.

Mount helped the Blues to a third placed finish in the Premier League which saw him win the club's Player of the Season award for the second consecutive season

Chelsea lost out in two finals against Liverpool - the Carabao Cup and FA Cup - which would've made it an extremely successful campaign had they come out on top in both. 

Now they look to next season, with several players departing, when they will hope to go one step better to mount a real challenge to Manchester City and Liverpool for the title. 

However, Mount knows consistency is a major obstacle the side need to overcome before they can compete and achieve greatness which they are on the brink of. 

He told Chelsea TV: "You know when you've known someone for so long it builds that character and bond. We've been through a lot over the last couple of years, we've won big trophies and lost some. The ones you lose bring you closer together.

"The two (finals) we lost this year, we want that revenge. We want to win it again. It's been a tough couple of weeks for me personally but the way the fans are behind me and supporting me all the time it helps to keep going.

"We're very close. I feel like we are on the brink of greatness but we need to keep the consistency going. In the league we dropped off too much and we know that as a group.

"We need to keep going, keep this level all the time. We've shown it in competitions. We need to do it in the Premier League. We want to win the Premier League."

