Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brighton Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion: Kepa, Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Hall, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

What was said?

Read More

On team selection with both Mateo Kovacic and Malang Sarr rested, Tuchel said: "We have to be a little bit cautious with Kova. We don’t want to overuse him. He’s played a lot after injury and maybe we rushed him back a little bit for all these matches.

"Of course he’s very strong and was happy to play but we have to careful. As we have Jorgi and N’Golo back, we thought we didn’t need to take any risks with him and we could save him for this game – especially with another big game coming up on Sunday.

"Malang Sarr has had four or five games in a row and again it’s just about saving his load a little because we expect an intense game tonight against Brighton."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009189136h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brighton Clash

41 seconds ago
imago1009015008h
Features/Opinions

'I Prefer Havertz' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brighton

29 minutes ago
imago1009206547h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

33 minutes ago
imago1009095025h
Transfer News

Report: 'Significant Interest' in Spain Shown for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

34 minutes ago
imago1009115316h
News

Timo Werner Admits Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger Can Choose Where They Go Amid Chelsea Contract Expiry

1 hour ago
imago1009114708h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Bounce Back After Poor Form

1 hour ago
imago1009115316h
News

Timo Werner Heaps Praise Upon Brighton's Playing Style Ahead of Chelsea Clash

2 hours ago
imago1009114708h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Contradictory Response Regarding Switch of Chelsea Style

2 hours ago