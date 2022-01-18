Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brighton Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.



Chelsea XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion: Kepa, Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Hall, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

What was said?

On team selection with both Mateo Kovacic and Malang Sarr rested, Tuchel said: "We have to be a little bit cautious with Kova. We don’t want to overuse him. He’s played a lot after injury and maybe we rushed him back a little bit for all these matches.

"Of course he’s very strong and was happy to play but we have to careful. As we have Jorgi and N’Golo back, we thought we didn’t need to take any risks with him and we could save him for this game – especially with another big game coming up on Sunday.

"Malang Sarr has had four or five games in a row and again it’s just about saving his load a little because we expect an intense game tonight against Brighton."

