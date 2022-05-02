Thomas Tuchel has rubbished the excuse that his Chelsea players were tired against Everton due to fans keeping them awake at their hotel the previous night.

The Toffees' supporters set off fireworks during the early hours of the morning outside the hotel that Chelsea were playing in, waking the team up just hours before the clash.

However, speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel rubbished this as an excuse as to why they fell to defeat.

Richarlison bagged the only goal of the game, seizing on a mistake from Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta as the Blues fell to defeat to former boss Frank Lampard's Everton in Merseyside.

The Blues looked tired and lethargic in their performance, with several players underperforming as they dropped points yet again towards the end of the season.

When asked if the fireworks set off at the team hotel was the reason for the loss, Tuchel honestly admitted this was not the case.

"Absolutely not. I personally woke up twice at 1am, and 3am for one minute and after the noise. I turned around and kept on sleeping," he said.

He continued to admit that the issue instead lay with Chelsea's defence, rather than their attack who also underperformed and struggled to create.

He finalised: "No, the issue is that we don't have the clean sheets, that's the issue."

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, with a week to recover as they look to cement their place in the top four before regrouping ahead of next season under new ownership.

