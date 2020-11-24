SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
23-man Chelsea squad to face Rennes: Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva travel, Christian Pulisic left at home

Matt Debono

The travelling Chelsea squad to France to face Rennes in the Champions League have been confirmed.

Frank Lampard's side face Rennes at Roazhon Park on Tuesday and could qualify for the knockout stages if results go their way. 

The team news was confirmed as Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva have returned to the side, while Christian Pulisic isn't yet available for the Blues.

----------

Full 23-man squad to face Rennes:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero 

Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Ben Chilwell 

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz 

Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

----------

