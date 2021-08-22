Ben White Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Clash vs Chelsea Due to Illness

Ben White has been ruled out of Arsenal's clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The £50 million summer signing made his debut in Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Brentford.

As per the Athletic, White is unwell and unabailable for selection in the London derby.

Mikel Arteta is without his huge summer signing Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Furthermore, Arsenal could be without Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who missed the opening day clash due to having tested positive for COVID-19.

Aubameyang has trained for the Gunners this week so could be an option but may not be fit for a return.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have recieved a huge boost with both N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech returning to training in the week and the pair are available for selection.

Photo by Chelsea FC

Club record signing Romelu Lukaku is also available to make his debut for Chelsea at the Emirates, with Thomas Tuchel hinting that the Belgian will feature.

"Today was low intensity. Tomorrow we have an important training session before the match. We are hoping he’s on the pitch for Sunday and it looks like it." the German said.

Lukaku also confirmed that he is ready to play, stating: "I’ve been training. I did a full pre-season. Now I try to get my teammates better and I’m available if the manager wants to play me."

Chelsea will be looking to build on their impressive 3-0 win on the first day of the season against Crystal Palace as the Blues look to mount a title challenge this season.

