November 19, 2021
'A Big Challenge' - Leicester Boss Brendan Rodgers Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea

Author:

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise upon Chelsea ahead of the sides' Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's men travel to the King Power Stadium looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.

Speaking ahead of Leicester's clash with the Blues via Leicester Mercury, Rodgers has praised Tuchel's side.

“It’s a big challenge because they’re a fantastic team," he said. "Thomas has got them organised and working well. 

"They have an outstanding manager and an incredible squad of players who have the confidence of winning a big title. They can bring players in and it doesn’t make a difference. The level is really high tactically and technically. 

"When you play the big teams, you need to be at the top of your game, you need to be relentless in your work, and you need a bit of luck as well. We’ll be ready for it.”

Rodgers, who previously coached at Chelsea and has been linked with a return several times, has got his Leicester side playing well as they challenge for the top four spots in the Premier League.

However, they have struggled for form of late and find themselves sitting 12th in midtable as the Premier League heads into a hectic festive period.

