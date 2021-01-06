What N'Golo Kante does in preparation for a football match

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté has given some insight into his pre-match routine.

Kanté, 29, has won the biggest prizes in the game and been part of great teams - there aren't many players who know more about the importance of good matchday preparation than the Frenchman.

The two-time Premier League winner eluded to how important a good sleep is, the night before a game.

Kanté said: "Having a good sleep is really important so I go to bed early, especially when we have a lunchtime kick-off because then you don’t have the chance to nap to get back any sleep you miss during the night.

"It doesn’t happen too much in the season but it makes sleep more important and also getting energy from dinner the night before."

Kanté feels that a healthy and filling meal before a game is essential to enhance an athlete's performance during a game.

He added: "I have a good meal for breakfast or the pre-match meal because that’s the best preparation to play the game.

"We have to eat well at dinner the night before because in the morning sometimes you are not that hungry and you have to force yourself to eat something."

The former Leicester City man said he tries to relax during the early hours of matchday, in an attempt to cool off and take time away from the game.

He said: "In the morning, there is nothing special that I do really. I can have a phone call, watch TV, read a book, it depends.

"I just try to relax and then we have the team meeting, which is when I start to concentrate on the game. Before that, I try to treat it like a normal day and not think too much."

Kanté stressed on the role of the pre-match talk and how it serves as last-minute preparation, with the squad revising the tactics rehearsed in training already.

He added: "It’s crucial to have a good cohesion with the squad and to remember all the tactical aspects we need to repeat. Our concentration on game day is basically remembering what we’ve been working on.

"We have our pre-match meeting to show everyone what we’ve done well in the past games and what will help us to do well during the game coming up.

"We have to be alert about the opponent so the staff give us some information about them, what we have to be mindful about and what can help us to put them in difficulty."

