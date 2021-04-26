NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
'A great competitor' - Christian Pulisic heaps praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has made Chelsea 'tactically very strong' and 'tough to break down', says winger Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea's form since Tuchel's January arrival has been commendable. Falling down the table, the German has come in and taken the club on the verge of Champions League qualification via the Premier League with five games to play.

Aside from the domestic front, Chelsea have an FA Cup final next month as well as a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. 

Tuchel CHE

The end to the season they have now would've been one they could only have dreamed of back in January and now it's shaping up for an exciting final few weeks. 

Chelsea now have the highest number of clean sheets this season across Europe's top five league with 29, and they remain a tough nut to crack which has seen their form remain on an upwards trajectory.

And Pulisic has commended his boss since his appointment at Chelsea.

"He is a great competitor," said Pulisic. "You can tell his will to win as soon as he gets here, right from the first game and that’s what it has been. Picking up some momentum and getting some good results early gave him and the team a lot of confidence moving forward. We are in a good position now.

"We have been tactically very strong at the back and very sturdy and tough to break down and able to get good results in the big moments."

