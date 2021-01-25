'A great manager' - Tammy Abraham thanks departing Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Tammy Abraham has taken to social media to thank Frank Lampard who was sacked by Chelsea on Monday.

Lampard's tenure ended in west London with a 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup, which Abraham netted his first Blues hat-trick in.

But Lampard's time in charge of Chelsea was already up and the news was confirmed on Monday with Thomas Tuchel set to take over.

Tuchel is set to reunite with Thiago Silva. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram on Lampard's departure, Abraham said: "A role model, a mentor & a great manager. Thank you Gaffer."

Thiago Silva was the first player to take to social media to send his thanks to Lampard.

"I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived. As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years. Thank you very much for everything. Legend."

Roman Abramovich also had his say on Lampard's departure stating that it was a 'very difficult decision' to make.

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

Lampard departs Chelsea after 18 months and his successor Tuchel could be announced as early as Tuesday ahead of their game against Wolves on Wednesday.

