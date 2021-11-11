Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    'A Great Pleasure' - Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Start to the Season

    Chelsea director Petr Cech has opened up on the Blues' start to the season, praising Thomas Tuchel and his staff.

    The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table during the November international break.

    And speaking to TalkSPORT via Metro Sport, Cech has heaped praise upon the side for their performances so far this season.

    Beginning to heap praise on Tuchel and his staff, Cech said: "The coaching stuff has done a great job because we had a lot of players on international duty and pre-season was really affected by that."

    The former Chelsea goalkeeper and legend at the club then continued to admit how he has enjoyed the season so far.

    "To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone. It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody," he continued.

    "It will not be a two-horse race for the title."

    Chelsea will face Leicester upon returning from the international break as they look to extend their lead, which currently stands at three points, on top of the Premier League table.

    Tuchel's side are also competing in the Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Club World Cup as they look to add to their collection this year.

