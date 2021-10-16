‘A Group of Friends’ - Tuchel Reveals Tight Chelsea Bond Ahead of Brentford ClashDraft SharePreviewPublish

Thomas Tuchel has revealed how close his side are ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brentford on the weekend.

The Blues are top of the league and the squad is in harmony as they look to add to last season's Champions League triumph.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel opened up on the bond between his players.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "We were more than just single players, we were a team, a group of friends almost. It felt like it. We were a strong club and the guys were a strong team in every single game. That gave us the possibility to reach a big final and win it, and this gives us the possibility to have players on this list of 30 incredible names (nominated for the Ballon d'Or)."

Tuchel has often discussed the Blues' strong bond and referred to it as the reason for for the group's success in Tuchel's short time at the club.

With several first team players coming from the academy, the squad are a tight knit group and will be looking to keep the good times going as the Blues attempt to win more silverware under Tuchel this season, having started well in the Premier League and Carabao Cup so far this season.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube