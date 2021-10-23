'Huge' - Tuchel Delivers Verdict On Mount's Hat-Trick vs Norwich City

Thomas Tuchel insisted that Mason Mount's hat-trick vs Norwich on Saturday afternoon is 'huge' in taking him where he wants to go.

The 22-year-old opened and closed the scoring in match day nine of the Premier League, taking home the match ball after the game.

Without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the Blues showed that any of their players is as dangerous as the next, putting seven goals passed the Canaries.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel stressed the importance of this performance for Mount's development.

"It is important that we bring bodies at the end of our attacks to make things easier," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"A hat-trick for Mason is huge because it's huge. He's very proud and puts a lot of pressure on himself.

"I feel him a bit lighter and playing with more freedom in the last matches. This is what we need.

"There are a lot of games – and more for him – at a young age. He is very competitive and serious about reaching his goals.

"So, as I said, I feel him lighter now and it means a lot to him to have a hat-trick under his belt. And he is an academy boy."

Mount became Chelsea's 16th different goal scorer this season when he found the net within eight minutes of the start of the game. Callum Hudson-Odoi then became the side's 17th ten minutes later.

Chelsea remain at the top of the table and netting seven goals without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, both of whom are sidelined with injury, will give Tuchel's side a massive confidence booster heading into the upcoming games.

