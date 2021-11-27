Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
'A Humble Team' - Mason Mount Outlines Togetherness in Chelsea Squad

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has praised his Chelsea squad for their hard-working and humble attitude, insisting that was crucial to their Champions League successes of last season.

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final in May to lift the prestigious trophy, a mere five months into Thomas Tuchel's tenure.

This Premier League season already, Chelsea have scored 30 goals, the second highest, and conceded just four, the least by any team.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his side's fixture against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Mount stressed the importance of togetherness amongst the Chelsea squad.

"When you do win something and are successful as a team, you do get that extra bit of confidence that you can do something big," said the 22-year-old.

"We are a very humble team, hard working and since the manager has come in, we are a very open group.

"The simple things make us if you look at how we play, we are not a team that does lots of difficult things, it is repetition, repetition and the intensity we play at sets the bar for us."

Mount went on to discuss the impact manager Thomas Tuchel has had at the club, insisting it has helped the group grow.

"He is brilliant to work under, he is very intense when the games come around and in training, but off the field he is very relaxed, someone you can talk to and he puts his arm around you.

"So it is the best of both, but when you do not perform, he will not be happy and will tell you. And that is definitely something that keeps us on our toes and keeps us going."

