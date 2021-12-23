'A Little Bit Uncertain' - Marcos Alonso Opens Up on Chelsea's Game Congestion Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has revealed how tough it is to play so many games during such a stressful stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Spanish international is Thomas Tuchel's only option at left-back at the moment after Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL injury in his side's 4-0 win over Juventus back in November.

Since then, Alonso has had to cover week in week out, while the coronavirus pandemic means any player could be unavailable at any time.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Brentford, Alonso voiced his thoughts on the tough game congestion that the Blues currently face going into Christmas.

"It’s just difficult when you play so many games, with so many players with the pandemic going out it’s a little bit uncertain," he said, as quoted by Metro.co.uk.

"But it is what it is, we have to stick together now even if the results weren’t the best in the last few games, we have to keep pushing and doing out thing and hopefully we will get the results and move back to the top."

IMAGO / News Images

As a result of several players testing positive for covid, Tuchel had to rely on a number of youth players against Brentford, who Alonso praised for their adaptability.

"I think they were on holidays two days ago," he told the official Chelsea website. "They came for a couple days of training and we saw the quality they have in this match. It is not easy to go here.

"They have come to train with us sometimes. We see them and we follow them and I'm happy for them to make their debut. Hopefully they keep improving."

