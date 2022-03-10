'A Lot Going On' - Mason Mount Opens Up on Roman Abramovich Being Sanctioned Amid Chelsea Uncertainty

Mason Mount has opened up on the uncertainty regarding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and his sanctioning by the United Kingdom government

The midfielder was the pick of the bunch as Chelsea came out 3-1 winners at Carrow Road, with goals from Mount, Trevoh Chalobah and Kai Havertz for the Blues.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the match, Mount discussed the current off-the-pitch situation at Chelsea.

"There's a lot going on," he admitted. "Us as professionals we have to focus on our game. We have to let that try and speak and we did that today."



Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.

However, Mount did his talking on the pitch in an impressive performance which saw him register a goal and an assist against Dean Smith's side.

He added to his earlier season hattrick against the Canaries, combining brilliantly with Timo Werner and Havertz in attack.

His early corner saw Chalobah head the Blues infront before he fired in a second just minutes later to help Chelsea get off to the perfect start.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea off-the-pitch but if Mount can keep performing at the top level, their on the field potential is looking promising.

