'A Lot of Big Egos' - Robbie Fowler Explains The Problems At Chelsea

IMAGO / Pixsell

The former Liverpool star believes Graham Potter has a lot of work to do.

Chelsea's unbalanced start to the 2022/23 season has supporters and professionals questioning what's gone wrong in West London to only have them sat in sixth of the Premier League table, and losing their opening Champions League group game versus Dinamo Zagreb

The timely sacking of Thomas Tuchel has fans believing that the club blamed the German for their bad form, and that new man Graham Potter will have all of the solutions

But former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler believes the head coach will have much more deeper concerns as he enters a Chelsea squad in trouble. 

Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler on media duty. 

"The dressing room looks a mess as well. Maybe that’s Tuchel’s fault, maybe not. There are a lot of big egos in there, and some of them seem to be butting up against each other" he told the Daily Mirror

"I didn’t like the body language of that free-kick exchange between Reece James and Hakim Ziyech [the pair clashed when deciding who should take a free kick versus Dinamo Zagreb], which spoke volumes on the issues Potter will be inheriting.

"I’ve already heard questions about whether he’ll be able to handle those big egos, and win over players who seem to have the power at that club to get managers sacked. He’s shown at Brighton he can improve players massively, and he’s also shown he knows the game, has refreshing ideas and is astute technically and tactically.

"How does he deal with a split dressing room though? The answer is to go in there without preconceptions."

Thomas Tuchel and Mateo Kovacic

Tuchel giving orders to Mateo Kovacic. 

Whether Potter will fix the cracks or fall right through is going to take some time and some trust from the owners to find out. 

