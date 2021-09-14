'A Lot of People Are Doing a Lot of Good Things at the Club.' - Joe Cole Makes Chelsea Transfer Admission

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has praised Chelsea's transfer business this summer.

The Blues brought in Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee whilst also adding Saul Niguez on the last day of the transfer window, signing on a season-long loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the Blues' first Champions League clash of the season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“I love the business they have done,” he says. “What Tuchel has done last season, the squad looked so strong anyway, but you’ve got to give credit to Marina [Granovskaia, the Blues' chief executive] and the team for the way they’ve gone out and got the right players in.

“They’ve made a profit, and signed one of the top three centre-forwards in the world in Lukaku. That’s incredible."

Lukaku started his second spell at Chelsea in fantastic fashion, scoring on his debut against Arsenal before bagging a brace on his first game back at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa.

However, Saul's debut was much different as the Spaniard struggled in midfield before being substituted at half-time against Aston Villa.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will be hoping that their new signings can help the club push on in an attempt to retain their Champions League title.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished last season in fine form, lifting the European trophy just months after the German took over as head coach.

Chelsea face Zenit on Tuesday night, looking to start their Champions League title defence with a victory on the opening matchday of the competition.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube