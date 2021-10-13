    • October 13, 2021
    'A Real Shame' - Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks on Edouard Mendy's Ballon d'Or Snub

    Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has expressed his disappointment that Chelsea goalkeeper and Senegal teammate Edouard Mendy has not been included in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

    Since joining Chelsea in September 2020, Mendy has racked up an impressive clean sheet tally, as well as winning the Champions League in his debut season.

    The shortlist, that was released last week, included the names of five Chelsea players, including N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta.

    As per The Evevning Standard, Koulibaly expressed his disappointment with the media that Mendy wasn't included in the shortlist.

    “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League.

    “We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double (the work) of some people to be well judged.

    “Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it.

    "For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

    Mendy was humble in response to not being selected, insisting that his focus lies with putting on consistent performances.

    “Honestly I am already very proud to represent my country and be among the 10 best goalkeepers in the world.

    “In just one year (at Chelsea), it's a very good thing. I'm not satisfied with that, I have a lot of ambitions but it's already a good step.

    "There will always be debates, whether it's about me or someone else.

    "It is down to the freedom of the votes of the (Ballon d’Or) journalists and they must be respected.”

