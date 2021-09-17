'A Really Good Person' - Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Sends Chelsea Connor Gallagher Message

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on Chelsea for helping develop Conor Gallagher as a player and person.

The midfielder, who spent the previous campaign on loan at West Brom, has made an impressive start to the season with two goals and an assist in three league outings.

After signing for West Brom on a season-long loan this summer, Gallagher is looking to gain more first-team experience and possibly receive a call-up to the senior England squad.

Ahead of Palace's trip to Anfield on Saturday, Vieira thanked Chelsea for moulding Gallagher into the person and player that he has become, with the youngster a key asset to the former France international at Selhurst Park.

Vieira said, as per Sky Sports News via Football Daily: "All the credit to Chelsea, he (Gallagher) is not just a really good footballer, but a really good person as well. I enjoy working with him, talking with him."

The 21-year-old has made an eye-catching start to the new campaign after suffering relegation with West Brom last season.

Vieira was also asked about the chances of Gallagher receiving a call from Gareth Southgate following his recent displays in the Premier League.

"This is the biggest problem in our world," said the former Arsenal captain. "When we have one or two performances, we always think a player deserves a national call-up. I still believe that he (Gallagher) needs to be more consistent in his performances. I think he has the ability.

"But, I believe as well that it is too early for a call-up for him (Gallagher). He still has to improve. His time will come, but first what he needs to do is perform on a consistent basis to allow him to go higher to the international level.

"He (Gallagher) needs to perform well week-in week-out with us, with the U-21's and that will allow him to go to the national team, but at the moment, I think his focus and concentration has to be with us, and how he can repeat these kind of performances that he had in the last couple of games."

