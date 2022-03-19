'A Special Group of Players at a Special Club' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea After FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his squad following the west London side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The win saw them progress through to the competition's semi-final as they hope to make it to their third FA Cup final in a row.

It has been a difficult few weeks for the European champions as their owner, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the UK government and the club continues to search for new ownership to keep the side running.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference after the win, Tuchel praised his side for their brilliance in overcoming the difficult period they are currently facing.

"The players showed a very impressive attitude and spirit and it's what we want," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I demand it of myself and the players.

"They have huge talent and that comes with huge responsibility. They do it also for the fans and the people at Chelsea not in the spotlight. They also do it as a team.

"They are a special group of players at a special club."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The German tactician went on to describe his side's victory as a 'deserved win' thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

"We were very focused, very serious from the beginning. Showed the quality in the decisive moments and scored two early goals to give us a comfortable leads.

"The effort was huge, never let Middlesbrough get a foot back. I'm very happy, it was a deserved win.

"We come from a period with a lot of matches in a short period of time. Full credit for the team. I'm very happy."

