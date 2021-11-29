Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
'A Terrible Decision' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Anthony Taylor Dig After Manchester United Clash

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made a dig at referee Anthony Taylor following his side's clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

In the closing minutes of the game, Tuchel was awarded a yellow card from the sidelines by Taylor for his reaction to a decision made against his team.

The call came after Manchester United were awarded a corner when Cristiano Ronaldo had clearly been offside in the build-up play.

Following the fixture, Tuchel addressed the decision that had been made against him, throwing shade on Anthony Taylor.

"I'm the guy who gets a yellow card but everybody tells me that we go for clear offside and it's a clear offside," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"And then we have to defend a dangerous corner and the second ball from the set-piece and you can lose games like this.

"It's a terrible decision, of course, but hey."

The Blues hosted Michael Carrick's Reds on matchday 13 of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in a game that saw Chelsea the easy favourites.

Despite Tuchel's side dominance in possession and chances, they couldn't seem to find a way past United, with the scoreline ending 1-1.

Tuchel's boys finished the game with 24 shots compared to United's three. Despite many fans frustration with the game, Tuchel remains positive.

"I am happy with the way we played, the courage we showed and the intensity," Tuchel continued. "We are a hungry team and are a team that plays with a lot of effort.

"The result is the result. We have to accept it."

