'A Third Goal Would've Decided The Match' - Says Tuchel After Leicester Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he thought all along that a third goal against Leicester would have killed the game off completely in their Saturday afternoon fixture.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium for Saturday's lunch time kick-off game.

Thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Tuchel's boys took home a 3-0 victory.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he was waiting and praying for that third goal to come while they were still 2-0 up.

"I thought we could be more precise and clinical in the first half because we played with such effort, had ball recoveries, found spaces with the ball," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london, "and, of course, a third goal would've decided the match almost certainly.

"With a two-goal lead you're comfortable but one deflected goal, set-piece, changes everything."

His side's third goal came by way of Christian Pulisic, who has recently returned from seven weeks out due to injury.

Tuchel went on to discuss Pulisic's impact in his side's offence.

"This is one of his key qualities to arrive in the box and into the six-yard box," he continued.

"We need this, he gives something in terms of sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks. He is hungry to score and this is where we need players."

