Thomas Tuchel Hails Leicester City & Brendan Rodgers Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Leicester City ahead of his side's clash with the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues travel to Leicester as they sit top of the Premier League table and look to extend their lead over Liverpool and Manchester City, which currently stands at three points.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel has praise Chelsea's opposition and their manager, Brendan Rodgers.

When asked about Leicester's start to the season, Tuchel said: “They had a key player in (Wesley) Fofana getting injured. This can create a bit of trouble in starting the season. I think they are a team of individual quality, full of talent."

The German then proceeded to praise the Foxes, who have made strides towards the top four in recent seasons, finishing behind Chelsea on the last day of the season last year despite the Blues losing to Aston Villa on the final day.

"It is a top club, a top team and a top coach," Tuchel continued.

"I expect a tough one. I expect also Chelsea team, our team, to play with hunger and passion, with the purpose to win.

"This is the mindset which we want to install again to restart winning and restart our engine after the international breaks. I am the first time there. I played them twice, once at Wembley and once at Stamford Bridge. Everyone tells me this is a tough place to play up but we are up for it.”

