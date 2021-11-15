'A Top Guy' - John Terry Makes Honest Diego Costa Admission

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has heaped praise upon his old teammate Diego Costa, describing him as a 'top guy'.

The pair won the Premier League together under Jose Mourinho's stewardship and Terry has revealed that he enjoyed playing with the former Blue.

Taking to Twitter, Terry has heaped praise on one of Chelsea's greatest strikers in recent history.

He wrote: "Genuinely a top guy. I loved him because he gave everything , every single day for our club. He cared and was an unbelievable player."

The pair played together between 2014-2017 before Costa returned to Atletico Madrid and enjoyed a trophy laiden spell together, lifting two Premier League titles and a League Cup, where both players scored in the final against Tottenham.

Costa's time at Chelsea is looked back on fondly as he was a fan favourite, much like former captain Terry.

Unfortunately, things did not work out between Costa and Antonio Conte after winning the Premier League title and the Italian texted Costa to leave the club at the beginning of the manager's second season at Chelsea.

Conte, now the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, would live to regret Costa's departure as his Chelsea side finished 5th the next season.

