'A Total Footballer' - Jody Morris On What Reece James Brings To Chelsea

Former Blues midfielder and assistant manager, Jody Morris, has explained precisely why the right-back is so important to Thomas Tuchel's side. 

Reece James has had a more than impressive start to the new campaign and has been one of the standout players for Chelsea come win, lose or draw. 

Reece James v Leicester

James in action versus Leicester. 

The 22-year-old has a goal or assist every two games this season, and he most recently provided for Raheem Sterling's winning goal versus Leicester City on Saturday. 

Morris, having previously coached the England international, is certain the defender's calibre could be replicated at any part of the pitch. 

Talking on Stadium Astro, he said: "He [James] can play on the right-side of a back-three, right-wing back, right back or in the midfield.

Reece James and Raheem Sterling v Leicester

James and Sterling celebrating the victory at Stamford Bridge. 

"I used to joke with him that we could play him up front and he’d still produce pure quality. That’s what he is. He’s just a total footballer." 

James seems to be a part of this new generation of fullbacks who can offer just as much going forward as they do defending in their own halves, and a potential move to the middle is always being analysed. 

But it's fair to say that the majority of Chelsea supporters would prefer him to stay exactly where he is for now. 

