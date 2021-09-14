'A Very Bad Experience' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Emotions Following Chelsea's 2012/13 Champions League Group Stage Exit

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made an honest admission regarding his first Champions League campaign with Chelsea as the Blues came crashing out in the group stage after winning the competition in 2012.

The defender signed the summer after Chelsea won their first Champions League and was part of the squad that failed to qualify for the knock-out stage.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' first match of the Champions League this season, Azpilicueta reflected on the past.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"I hope it’s different this time!" he said. "It was a very bad experience, quite painful.

"I came from Marseille, we reached in my two years there the quarter final and last 16. When I arrived at Chelsea it was a tough moment to be out of the group stages after being the Champions."

Azpilicueta arrived as one of the only additions after Roberto Di Matteo's side lifted the trophy and admitted his embarassment at the defence of the title.

Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO

He continued: "I’m the only one in the squad from that moment but I will try to help with this experience to make sure it does not happen again.

"We don’t get more points this season because we are the champions, we start from zero. It is a new challenge. We will face tough opponents in the group stage already. Hopefully we can get through. We want to fight for everything and this experience hopefully helps us to go forward."

Chelsea begin their defence of the Champions League title and will be looking to perform to a higher standard than back in the 2012/13 season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube