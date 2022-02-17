Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'A Very Good Player' - Frank Lampard Heaps Praise on Chelsea Forward Armando Broja

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has received an overwhelmingly positive review from former Blues manager Frank Lampard who gave him his first senior start at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old made his Blues debut under Lampard in 2020 in a 4-0 home win against Everton, however he failed to make another appearance for the European champions.

Since then, he has enjoyed two loan spells away at Vitesse and Southampton where he has impressed fans.

imago1004494641h

Speaking ahead of Everton's clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Lampard was asked about Broja, to which he replied:

"I gave Armando Broja his debut at Chelsea," he said, via Hayters TV"He's a very nice lad, a good boy.

Read More

"He came in with us at the start of the Covid times and showed the attributes you're seeing now. He's fast, strong, has an eye for a goal. A very good player."

With six Premier League goals and one assist to his name so far this season, Broja has impressed fans of England's top flight league, and has gone on to attract interest from the likes of some huge clubs across Europe.

imago1009782600h

German sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both shown an interest in the 20-year-old as they look to reshape their attacking lineups.

It has also been reported that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the youngster ahead of a possible summer swoop.

As reports build on the future of Broja, Chelsea are reported to be in 'no rush' as to make a decision over where the Albanian international ends up next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004494641h
News

'A Very Good Player' - Frank Lampard Heaps Praise on Chelsea Forward Armando Broja

1 minute ago
imago1008894165h
News

Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Reveals His Biggest Sporting Inspiration Growing Up

31 minutes ago
imago1004661664h
Transfer News

Report: Valencia Keep Close Eye on Chelsea Winger Kenedy Ahead of Potential Summer Move

1 hour ago
imago1008929198h
News

Christian Pulisic Discusses Importance of Taking Risks and Making Mistakes at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009782446h
News

Christian Pulisic on Toughest Period of His Career Amid Chelsea Injury Crisis

2 hours ago
imago1009793704h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Could Cause Spanner in The Works for Declan Rice Swoop

2 hours ago
imago0049654861h
News

'I Want to Be on The Pitch' - Petr Cech Gives Verdict on Chelsea Club World Cup Win

3 hours ago
imago0014852212h
News

Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta After He Completed Trophy Haul With Club World Cup

3 hours ago