'A Very Good Player' - Frank Lampard Heaps Praise on Chelsea Forward Armando Broja

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has received an overwhelmingly positive review from former Blues manager Frank Lampard who gave him his first senior start at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old made his Blues debut under Lampard in 2020 in a 4-0 home win against Everton, however he failed to make another appearance for the European champions.

Since then, he has enjoyed two loan spells away at Vitesse and Southampton where he has impressed fans.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking ahead of Everton's clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Lampard was asked about Broja, to which he replied:

"I gave Armando Broja his debut at Chelsea," he said, via Hayters TV. "He's a very nice lad, a good boy.

"He came in with us at the start of the Covid times and showed the attributes you're seeing now. He's fast, strong, has an eye for a goal. A very good player."

With six Premier League goals and one assist to his name so far this season, Broja has impressed fans of England's top flight league, and has gone on to attract interest from the likes of some huge clubs across Europe.

IMAGO / Sportimage

German sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both shown an interest in the 20-year-old as they look to reshape their attacking lineups.

It has also been reported that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the youngster ahead of a possible summer swoop.

As reports build on the future of Broja, Chelsea are reported to be in 'no rush' as to make a decision over where the Albanian international ends up next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube