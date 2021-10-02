October 2, 2021
'A Very Nice Guy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Ralph Hassenhuttl Admission Ahead of Southampton Clash

A personal and professional description.
Author:

Thomas Tuchel has disussed his German counterpart Ralph Hassenhuttl before the manager's sides face off on Saturday as Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League.

Hassenhuttl has an impressive record at Stamford Bridge, winning one and drawing twice with the Saints.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel opened up on what Hassenhuttl is like.

sipa_35236800

Tuchel reflected on their time as opponents in the Bundesliga as the Southampton manager was head coach at RB Leipzig.

He said: "We meet each other regularly now. We played against each other in the Bundesliga and now here.

"We meet at coaches meetings, that’s pretty much it. It is a lot over the years. He is very friendly. We met once in Paris for some days, a very nice guy, very humble, very entertaining and a funny guy."

pjimage (10)

Tuchel proceeded to discuss the manager's style of play and heaped praise upon the 54-year-old.

"The teams he trained have always had the same philosophy," he continued. "It’s about high intensity, very aggressive, ball recoveries and this is it on a very high level. They have a very fast, aggressive team. 

"They have good results against both Manchester teams so this is what we are expecting - a good coach and good team. A nice guy but that does not count for 90 minutes."

