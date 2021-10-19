'A Very Successful Coach & Player' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Malmo Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Malmo manager Jon Dahl Tamasson, praising his oppontent ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with the Swedish side.

Chelsea face Malmo in matchday three in Group H at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel praised the manager.

He said: "It is a very successful coach, as a player too. Individually they are good. They can hurt you any minute if you are not awake.

"They are a team which play with a lot of confidence, their own style. They trust what they are doing."

Tuchel continued to hint at the reason for Malmo's unsuccessful start to the Champions League season, discussing the quality of the Swedish league.

He continued: "Maybe they are not used to the highest level, that's why maybe they struggle at the beginning of the group phase because the league in Sweden is not the same level like Champions League.

"They have a certain style, they trust their style. They feel confident with that. We should not underestimate. We should respect them like we respect every team. We need to be on our top level"

The Blues will be looking to take advantage as Zenit face Juventus in the other match of the group.

