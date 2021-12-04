Aaron Cresswell Fires Warning to Chelsea Ahead of West Ham Clash

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell has sent a message to Chelsea, revealing that the Irons want maximum points from their matches, even against the best teams.

The Hammers currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and have already beaten Liverpool at the London Stadium this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT. Cresswell fired a warning to Chelsea ahead of Saturday's clash.

He said: “We want to take maximum points from the games we play, whether that’s (against) the best team in the league or the worst team in the league, that’s our aim.”

The Blues travel to east London in a fierce derby, knowing that three points will keep them top of the Premier League table but anything less could see Manchester City or Liverpool leapfrog Thomas Tuchel's side.

West Ham are without a win in their last four matches and Cresswell has explained how his side are determined to end that run against Chelsea.

“We know that throughout the season we were going to have a little dip in form," he continued.

“It’s up to us to rectify that and put that right and, as I say, certainly against Chelsea, what a way to do it and that’s what we’re aiming for."

