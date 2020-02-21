Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard yet to decide whether Tammy Abraham will start against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham will be in the Chelsea squad to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash, but a decision to whether he will lead the line from the start has yet to be made. 

The forward has been struggling through injury in recent weeks and was forced to play through the pain barrier against Leicester City prior to the international break.

But Frank Lampard has been without his talisman since the break, which saw Michy Batshuayi unsuccessfully lead the line for the Blues in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

FF1FE334-604C-49D7-8F80-96CDEAD33FEB
Michy Batshuayi had a frustrating evening against Man Utd after being given the nod to lead the line in Abraham's absence.Getty Images

However Chelsea have received a boost regarding the 22-year-old after Lampard revealed the forward will be in the matchday squad to face Spurs. 

‘Tammy is in the squad but I will have to make a decision on him. He’s trained the past few days at around 70 per cent, so we will have to assess him.’

Although a decision whether to start Abraham has yet to be made, it provides Chelsea with an attacking boost in what is a must-not lose encounter against their city and top-four rivals. 

----------

RUBEN RETURNS

Chelsea will also welcome back Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the matchday squad for the first time this season after the 24-year-old has recovered from his long-term Achilles injury. 

Although he will not start against Spurs, he could be in line to make a cameo appearance on his return. 

"Ruben is in the squad. He’s not fit to start, as he hasn’t played much football, but it’s great to have him back in the squad," said Lampard.

----------

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

----------

